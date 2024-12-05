DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

