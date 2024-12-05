Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

