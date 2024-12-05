DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $3,896,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $211.61 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

