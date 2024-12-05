Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.68 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Approximately 1,450,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,649,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.78 ($0.19).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £132.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,510.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.69.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In related news, insider Robert Burrow purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($80,050.83). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.