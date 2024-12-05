Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) Launches AVO on Tik Tok Shop and Tik Tok Live

On December 5, 2024, Digital Brands Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, announced the launch of AVO on Tik Tok Shop and Tik Tok Live. This move comes as part of the company’s strategic partnership with VAYNERCOMMERCE to expand its reach and engagement through these popular social media platforms.

AVO, a brand under Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI), aims to utilize Tik Tok’s live broadcast feature to enhance interactions between influencers, moderators, and their audience. The platform allows for real-time engagement through comments and reactions while showcasing the brand’s products via live video content.

Hil Davis, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group, expressed excitement about the partnership with VAYNERCOMMERCE, citing their expertise and infrastructure in marketing on Tik Tok. The initial focus will be on promoting AVO products through this channel, with plans to extend the strategy to Sundry products in the first quarter of 2025.

In a forward-looking statement, Digital Brands Group cautions that while they have high expectations for the initiative, there are inherent risks and uncertainties involved in such ventures. The company commits to providing updates as necessary, acknowledging that actual results may vary from projections due to various factors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc., known for its curated collection of luxury lifestyle brands, aims to leverage this new digital strategy to enhance its presence and market engagement. By partnering with VAYNERCOMMERCE and tapping into the growing popularity of Tik Tok, the company seeks to drive brand visibility and sales in a dynamic online landscape.

For more information and updates on Digital Brands Group, including its various brands and initiatives, interested individuals can visit the company’s investor relations page at https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could impact the company’s operations and financial performance. For full details on potential factors affecting Digital Brands Group’s financial results, please refer to the company’s public reports filed with the SEC.

For further inquiries, please contact CEO Hil Davis via email at [email protected] or phone at (800) 593-1047.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

