Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 19332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 59,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

