Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $17.03. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 62,864 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.95.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

