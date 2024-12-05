Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.