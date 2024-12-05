Dollar Tree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 116,222 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 49,203 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,478. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

