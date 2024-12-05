Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17)-$(0.13) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 465,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley purchased 10,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,340.35. This represents a 3.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

