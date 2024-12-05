DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,722 shares of company stock worth $136,732,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $176.88 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile



DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

