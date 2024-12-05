DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of DoubleVerify worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.