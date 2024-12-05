Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 489,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 264,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLT
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Drone Delivery Canada
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.