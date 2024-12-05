Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Ecovyst Stock Down 1.0 %
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 198.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Ecovyst Company Profile
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
