Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ECVT stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 198.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

