Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 2,345 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after acquiring an additional 852,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 287.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $389.76 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.18 and a 200-day moving average of $352.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.40.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

