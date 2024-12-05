Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

