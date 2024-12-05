Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 68,395 Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE XPRO opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Expro Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

