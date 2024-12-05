Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 396.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

