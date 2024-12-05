Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,848 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

