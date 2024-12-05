Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after purchasing an additional 494,604 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 422.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 91.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 749,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.