Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

