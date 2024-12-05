Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.51. 331,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

