Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

Get Emera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EMA

Emera Stock Up 1.0 %

About Emera

EMA stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.70. 451,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,464. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.13 and a 1 year high of C$55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.81. The stock has a market cap of C$16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.