Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

EMR stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

