enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. 905,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,208,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EU. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

