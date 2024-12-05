EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director Sells $1,351,803.82 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQT Stock Down 0.5 %

EQT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,662,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,421. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EQT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $562,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 3,582,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

