Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 20 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,565,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of TDG opened at $1,306.58 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $950.93 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,338.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
