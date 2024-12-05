Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $102,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RTX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of RTX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

