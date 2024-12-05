Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after buying an additional 345,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $38,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $285.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $205.48 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

