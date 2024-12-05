Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $131,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 114 shares of company stock worth $130,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 11.6 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of TPL opened at $1,387.92 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $929.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

