Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 15,000 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

