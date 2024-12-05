Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 6,000 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

