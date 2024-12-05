Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ESQ stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $656.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

