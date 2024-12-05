ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.38.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.