Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Insider Sells £4,046.40 in Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £4,046.40 ($5,141.55).
Feedback Stock Performance
FDBK opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.96. Feedback plc has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 152.92 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.77.
About Feedback
