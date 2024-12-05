First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2,500.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,100.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,113.40.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,197.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,075.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,922.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,363.97 and a 12-month high of $2,388.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $55.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 183,992.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6,773.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

