First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.