First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

