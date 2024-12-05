First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFTY. Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,351 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,866,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 141,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

