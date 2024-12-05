Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,207,000 after purchasing an additional 634,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.