Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 11,882 Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.40% of Inspire Global Hope ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLES. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLES opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

