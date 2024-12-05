Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 11,882 Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLESFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.40% of Inspire Global Hope ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLES. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLES opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

(Free Report)

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.