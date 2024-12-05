Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:BTFX opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF alerts:

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.