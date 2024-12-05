Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ:BTFX opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $64.00.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
