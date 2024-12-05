Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $417,000 in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMOG opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $114.01.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

