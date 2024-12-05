Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stake in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLT. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF by 4,408.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NFLT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

About Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF

The Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of bonds. The portfolio managers can invest in domestic, international and emerging market bonds, USD- or non-USD denominated, investment grade or high yield and in any sector.

