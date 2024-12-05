Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of (3.5%)-(1.5%) to ~$2.30-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
