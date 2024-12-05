Foot Locker Releases Q3 Financial Results and Investor Presentation

Foot Locker, Inc. recently disclosed its financial standing for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024. The company issued a press release on December 4, 2024, detailing its performance during this period. The full details of the announcement can be found in the press release filed as Exhibit 99.1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Form 8-K report.

In conjunction with the press release, Foot Locker also shared an Investor Presentation, which is available for viewing on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s official website at investors.footlocker-inc.com. This presentation, dated December 4, 2024, has been included as Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K filing.

It is important to note that the information provided in the press release and the Investor Presentation is not considered part of the Form 8-K filing but is referenced and incorporated into the report. As per the document, the details provided in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 within this report are not to be regarded as “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to the liabilities defined by that section, nor are they integrated by reference into any other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly referenced in any future filings.

Additionally, the Form 8-K filing includes a Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104) embedded within the Inline XBRL document to enhance accessibility and analysis of the information presented.

The report concluded with the signature of Michael Baughn, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc., duly authorized on behalf of the company. The signing of the report was completed on December 4, 2024, in adherence to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Overall, the release of the Q3 financial results and Investor Presentation by Foot Locker offers stakeholders and investors valuable insights into the company’s recent performance and strategic outlook.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Foot Locker’s 8K filing here.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

