Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sells $662,420.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $662,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,126,916. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 600 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $71,880.00.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

