Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

