Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.18 ($45.45) and last traded at €43.09 ($45.36), with a volume of 430316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.60 ($43.79).

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.