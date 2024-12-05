FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,606.72. The trade was a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

