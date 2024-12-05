Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380,605 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

